YMA awards two new Andra Sheffer winners
The organization also revealed that Télé-Québec's Marysol Charbonneau, TFO's exec Nadine Dupont and Little Engine Moving Pictures Maria Kennedy have joined its board of directors.
The organization also revealed that Télé-Québec’s Marysol Charbonneau, TFO’s exec Nadine Dupont and Little Engine Moving Pictures Maria Kennedy have joined its board of directors.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN