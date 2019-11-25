Deals: Babe Nation, We’ll Be Over Here, Highball.TV, Bell Media

Three Canadian features land new U.S. and worldwide distribution deals while Bell Media kicks off an extended partnership with the CFL for its sports channels.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
The rest of us

Three Canadian features land new U.S. and worldwide distribution deals while Bell Media kicks off an extended partnership with the CFL for its sports channels.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN