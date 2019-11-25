Channel Zero looks to global market with new Studios division

With the launch, Jennifer Chen will has been promoted to the newly created role of head of Studios and VP of content.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

With the launch, Jennifer Chen will has been promoted to the newly created role of head of Studios and VP of content.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN