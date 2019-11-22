Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Nov. 12 to 18, 2019 The Mandalorian (Disney+) nabs the #2 spot on the Digital Original list, while Vancouver-shot See (Apple TV+) lands at #9.

This week's Hot Sheet sees The Mandalorian (Disney+) land at #2 on the Digital Original chart and #3 on the Overall TV Show list. Meanwhile, Vancouver-shot See (Apple TV+) takes continues its hold on the Digital Original list at #9.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 4,894,413 avg. demand expressions

2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 4,702,079

3. Titans (Netflix): 2,738,054

4. Castle Rock (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,370,090

5. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,340,285

6. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 2,227,160

7. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 1,995,312

8. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 1,989,464

9. See (AppleTV+): 1,928,114

10. Atypical (Netflix): 1,906,308

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Saturday Night Live: 5,059,426 avg. demand expressions

2. Stranger Things: 4,894,413

3. The Mandalorian: 4,702,079

4. Game Of Thrones: 3,845,251

5. The Walking Dead: 3,809, 400

6. Rick and Morty: 3,807,985

7. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,673,382

8. My Hero Academia: 3,594,552

9. The Good Place: 3,522,732

10. South Park: 3,439,280

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of November 12 to 18, 2019.

Image of The Mandalorian courtesy of Disney+