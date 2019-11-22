Ghost BFF floats to KindaTV for season two

New episodes of Babe Nation's short-form digital series will debut on Shaftesbury's CAVCO-certified YouTube channel next year.
By Jordan Pinto
59 mins ago
ghost-bff-sundance

