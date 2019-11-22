CBC sets its winter 2020 table

The pubcaster also unveiled premiere dates for the newly announced Gem originals Hey Lady! and Good People.
By Lauren Malyk
36 mins ago
default

The pubcaster also unveiled premiere dates for the newly announced Gem originals Hey Lady! and Good People.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN