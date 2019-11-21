U.K. competition watchdog examines eOne-Hasbro deal

Competition and Markets Authority said it will consider whether the proposed deal lead will lead to a "substantial lessening of competition" within the U.K. market.
By Jordan Pinto
6 mins ago
Peppa1

Competition and Markets Authority said it will consider whether the proposed deal lead will lead to a “substantial lessening of competition” within the U.K. market.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN