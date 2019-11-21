Steven Guilbeault named Minister of Canadian Heritage
Guilbeault, who replaces Pablo Rodriguez, becomes the third person to oversee the Heritage portfolio in 18 months.
Guilbeault, who replaces Pablo Rodriguez, becomes the third person to oversee the Heritage portfolio in 18 months.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN