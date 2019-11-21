Steven Guilbeault named Minister of Canadian Heritage

Guilbeault, who replaces Pablo Rodriguez, becomes the third person to oversee the Heritage portfolio in 18 months.
By Jordan Pinto
32 mins ago

Guilbeault, who replaces Pablo Rodriguez, becomes the third person to oversee the Heritage portfolio in 18 months.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN