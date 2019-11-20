Netflix launches a new Vikings epic with Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart
The spinoff will not be a Canadian coproduction, but Toronto's Take 5 Productions will be attached to handle post-production.
The spinoff will not be a Canadian coproduction, but Toronto’s Take 5 Productions will be attached to handle post-production.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN