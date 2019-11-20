Bron Studios lines up The Quench

Dayveon filmmaker Amman Abbasi (pictured) is set to direct the coming-of-age thriller, while Bron's Aaron L. Gilbert and Anjay Nagpal serve as executive producers.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

