The Twentieth Century wins main prize at Los Cabos
Matthew Rankin's feature-length debut took the Competencia Los Cabos Award at the Mexican film festival, which had a number of Canadian films in contention.
Matthew Rankin’s feature-length debut took the Competencia Los Cabos Award at the Mexican film festival, which had a number of Canadian films in contention.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN