Corus responds to critics of CPE flexibility request

"Fundamentally, Corus seeks additional timing flexibility, nothing more. No spending reductions will result. No risk will be passed on. No agenda is at work," said the media company.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Corus Quay - General 2

“Fundamentally, Corus seeks additional timing flexibility, nothing more. No spending reductions will result. No risk will be passed on. No agenda is at work,” said the media company.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN