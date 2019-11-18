CBC cuts news budget, issues redundancy notices

According to the Canadian Media Guild, fewer than 10 redundancy notices have been issued thus far.
By Bree Rody
4 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - CBCshutterstock

According to the Canadian Media Guild, fewer than 10 redundancy notices have been issued thus far.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,