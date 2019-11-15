Shifts in U.S. market impact Kew Media’s Q3

Kew's Australia-based subsidiary Essential lost a key series, Texas Flip N Move, after Discovery shifted the strategy for its DIY channel, contributing to a 5.3% revenue decrease.
By Jordan Pinto
34 mins ago
TexasFlipNMove

Kew’s Australia-based subsidiary Essential lost a key series, Texas Flip N Move, after Discovery shifted the strategy for its DIY channel, contributing to a 5.3% revenue decrease.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: