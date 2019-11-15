MacLeod pledges stability for Ontario tax credits
The Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries wrapped up a four-day visit to L.A. to meet with film and TV execs to promote Ontario's creative sector.
The Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries wrapped up a four-day visit to L.A. to meet with film and TV execs to promote Ontario’s creative sector.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN