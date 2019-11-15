Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Nov. 5 to 11, 2019
Stranger Things tops the list, while Vancouver-shot See from AppleTV+ earns a place on the 10 Digital Original chart.
The week of Nov. 5 to 11 saw AppleTV+’s See land on the Top 10 Digital Originals chart, earning an average of 1,934,223 demand expressions. Meanwhile, Stranger Things (Netflix), Titans (Netflix) and The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) continued to stay strong.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 5,991,983 avg. demand expressions
2. Titans (Netflix): 2,850,104
3. Atypical (Netflix): 2,494,820
4. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 2,493,159
5. Castle Rock (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,451,160
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,257,855
7. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,096,717
8. See (AppleTV+): 1,934,223
9. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 1,885,332
10. BoJack Horseman (Netflix): 1,875,158
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 5,991,983 avg. demand expressions
2. Rick and Morty: 4,157,808
3. Saturday Night Live: 4,128,786
4. Game Of Thrones: 3,836,480
5. The Walking Dead: 3,771,739
6. The Good Place: 3,341,120
7. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,316,610
8. American Horror Story: 3,059,391
9. The Flash: 3,042,239
10. The Voice: 3,035,409
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of November 5 to 11, 2019.