PNP mellows out with Canadian Strain

The newly Toronto-based distributor nabbed the Canadian distribution rights to the cannabis comedy, written and directed by Geordie Sabbagh and starring Jess Salgueiro.
By Kelly Townsend
52 mins ago
Jess - Canadian Strain

