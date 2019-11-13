Unions, guilds oppose Corus’ request for CPE flexibility
CMPA, DGC, ACTRA and WGC said that granting the request would set a dangerous precedent, while other broadcasters argued that additional flexibility is necessary.
CMPA, DGC, ACTRA and WGC said that granting the request would set a dangerous precedent, while other broadcasters argued that additional flexibility is necessary.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN