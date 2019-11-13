CMF invests $6.5M to 27 diverse, francophone productions

OMNI series Blood and Water is among 18 projects funded through the Diverse Languages Program, with another nine funded through the Francophone Minority Program.
By Kelly Townsend
53 mins ago
blood-and-water

OMNI series Blood and Water is among 18 projects funded through the Diverse Languages Program, with another nine funded through the Francophone Minority Program.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN