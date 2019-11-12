Robert Cooper to lead the PSP’s Scripted Series Lab

Starting in January 2020, the Unspeakable creator will mentor participants, working with them to develop his original series idea.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

Starting in January 2020, the Unspeakable creator will mentor participants, working with them to develop his original series idea.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN