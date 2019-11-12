Robert Cooper to lead the PSP’s Scripted Series Lab
Starting in January 2020, the Unspeakable creator will mentor participants, working with them to develop his original series idea.
Starting in January 2020, the Unspeakable creator will mentor participants, working with them to develop his original series idea.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN