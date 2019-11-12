NFB docs set to world premiere at IDFA
Ariel Nasr's The Forbidden Reel and Mira Burt-Wintonick's Wintopia will world bow at the Amsterdam film fest alongside interactive project Far Away from Far Away.
Ariel Nasr’s The Forbidden Reel and Mira Burt-Wintonick’s Wintopia will world bow at the Amsterdam film fest alongside interactive project Far Away from Far Away.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN