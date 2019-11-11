Wow!-owned Frederator doubles down on eBooks

After seeing growth in its kid-focused publishing division, the company is launching 13 new titles, and plans to double its library to 100 books in 2020.
By Ryan Tuchow
24 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Catbug

After seeing growth in its kid-focused publishing division, the company is launching 13 new titles, and plans to double its library to 100 books in 2020.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN