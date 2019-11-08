Additional Hamilton studio space to open in summer 2020

Aeon Studio Group is set to bring 100,000 square feet of new studio space online by summer, as it moves forward with separate plans for a massive, 20-acre film campus.
By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago

