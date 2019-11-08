LoCo expands digi slate with The Communist’s Daughter

Created by Leah Cameron, the project is LoCo's fourth digital original for CBC after Detention Adventure, How to Buy a Baby and My 90-Year-Old Roommate.
By Lauren Malyk
2 days ago
TCD_D1_0006

Created by Leah Cameron, the project is LoCo’s fourth digital original for CBC after Detention Adventure, How to Buy a Baby and My 90-Year-Old Roommate.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN