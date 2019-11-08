Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019
Stranger Things continues to lead, while Letterkenny cracks the list.
Stranger Things continued to dominate during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019, claiming the #1 spot on the Digital Original chart and #2 on the Overall TV Show list. Meanwhile, Canadian comedy Letterkenny landed at #8 with an average of 1,893,259 demand expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 4,881,607 avg. demand expressions
2. Titans (Netflix): 2,841,359
3. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 2,670,157
4. BoJack Horseman (Netflix): 2,456,520
5. Castle Rock (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,295,670
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,196,916
7. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,059,772
8. Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu): 1,893,259
9. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 1,893,259
10. Big Mouth (Netflix): 1,848,188
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 5,027,269 avg. demand expressions
2. Stranger Things: 4,881,607
3. Saturday Night Live: 4,506,083
4. The Walking Dead: 3,869,442
5. The Good Place: 3,275,698
6. American Horror Story: 3,241,786
7. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,207,007
8. The Flash: 3,173,222
9. SpongeBob SquarePants: 2,906,601
10. Steven Universe: 2,857,699
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of October 29 to November 4, 2019.