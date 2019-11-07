Applications open for Edmonton Screen Media Fund
The fund, run by the Edmonton Screen Industries Office, will provide loans and investments to screen media projects and ventures situated in the Edmonton metro region.
The fund, run by the Edmonton Screen Industries Office, will provide loans and investments to screen media projects and ventures situated in the Edmonton metro region.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN