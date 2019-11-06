Continued AVOD growth drives revenue uptick at WildBrain

The company also reported Q1 increases on the distribution side, spurred by a recent library deal with CBS All Access.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Copied from Kidscreen - peanuts-snoopy

The company also reported Q1 increases on the distribution side, spurred by a recent library deal with CBS All Access.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN