Allarco’s business practices go under the microscope in licence renewal hearing

Super Channel's parent co went before the CRTC to explain instances of apparent non-compliance, while interveners asked for assurances Allarco would not go into creditor protection for a third time.
By Jordan Pinto
46 mins ago
