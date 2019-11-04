In brief: Star Trek production spend eclipses $250M
Plus: imagineNATIVE brings Oscar gold potential to Indigenous filmmakers in 2021 awards season and WIFT-T names the recipient of its Deluxe Toronto mentorship program.
Plus: imagineNATIVE brings Oscar gold potential to Indigenous filmmakers in 2021 awards season and WIFT-T names the recipient of its Deluxe Toronto mentorship program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN