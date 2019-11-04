Survey says Family Feud Canada is heading to camera

Production begins this month on the 60 x 30-minute game show format from U.K.'s Fremantle, with the series set to premiere on Dec. 16.
By Playback Staff
The Family Feud

Production begins this month on the 60 x 30-minute game show format from U.K.'s Fremantle, with the series set to premiere on Dec. 16.

