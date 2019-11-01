Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for October 22 to 28, 2019
Stranger Things and The Boys continue to lead the list, while Letterkenny claims the #6 spot.
Stranger Things and The Boys continued to lead the Digital Original list for the week of Oct. 22 to 28. Meanwhile, Letterkenny landed at #6 with an average of 2,060,981 demand expressions. Elsewhere, Saturday Night Live claimed the top spot on the Overall TV Show chart with an average of 4,683,785 expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 4,679,731 avg. demand expressions
2. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 2,811,603
3. Titans (Netflix): 2,483,653
4. The Handmaid’s Tale (CTV Drama Channel/Crave): 2,200,049
5. Big Mouth (Netflix): 2,102,130
6. Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu): 2,060,981
7. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,017,778
8. Castle Rock (CTV Sci-Fi Channel/Crave): 1,991,357
9. Lucifer (Netflix): 1,963,142
10. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/ CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 1,855,912
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Saturday Night Live: 4,683,785 avg. demand expressions
2. Stranger Things: 4,679,731
3. The Walking Dead: 3,924,716
4. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,590,443
5. American Horror Story: 3,556,854
6. The Good Place: 3,536,616
7. Riverdale: 3,174,921
8. Game Of Thrones: 3,151,889
9. Steven Universe: 3,103,895
10. This Is Us: 2,927,815
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of October 22 to 28, 2019.