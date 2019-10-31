In brief: CBC names Donald Lizotte as Jean Mongeau’s successor
Plus: Tasha Hubbard's doc wins over audiences at imagineNATIVE and Stand! gets the big screen treatment.
Plus: Tasha Hubbard’s doc wins over audiences at imagineNATIVE and Stand! gets the big screen treatment.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN