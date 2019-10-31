Bron looks to Spanish-language market with latest investment
Through its Ventures division, B.C.-based Bron has taken a minority investment in The Immigrant, a production company focused on the Hispanic and Latinx scripted TV market.
Through its Ventures division, B.C.-based Bron has taken a minority investment in The Immigrant, a production company focused on the Hispanic and Latinx scripted TV market.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN