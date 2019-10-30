CRTC sets public hearing on Bell Media’s V acquisition

The application revealed Groupe V Media has lost $7 million in revenue over the last two years as Bell Media argues the network would be unsustainable as an independent broadcaster.
By Kelly Townsend
6 mins ago
palais-montreal

The application revealed Groupe V Media has lost $7 million in revenue over the last two years as Bell Media argues the network would be unsustainable as an independent broadcaster.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN