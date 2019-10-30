CRTC sets public hearing on Bell Media’s V acquisition
The application revealed Groupe V Media has lost $7 million in revenue over the last two years as Bell Media argues the network would be unsustainable as an independent broadcaster.
The application revealed Groupe V Media has lost $7 million in revenue over the last two years as Bell Media argues the network would be unsustainable as an independent broadcaster.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN