Bell Media inks long-term deal for HBO Max programming
The agreement, which comes into effect next year, gives Bell Media the flexibility to air HBO Max content across Crave and its CTV-branded channels.
The agreement, which comes into effect next year, gives Bell Media the flexibility to air HBO Max content across Crave and its CTV-branded channels.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN