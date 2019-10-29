Int’l prodcos buy Media Ranch’s Watch!
The format from creators Dan Munday and John Kirhoffer has been sold to Bunim/Murray Productions, ITV Studios and more.
The format from creators Dan Munday and John Kirhoffer has been sold to Bunim/Murray Productions, ITV Studios and more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN