Jean Mongeau to leave CBC
The GM and CRO of the pubcaster's media solutions will depart in early 2020 to pursue outside opportunities.
The GM and CRO of the pubcaster’s media solutions will depart in early 2020 to pursue outside opportunities.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN