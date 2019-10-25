Jean Mongeau to leave CBC

The GM and CRO of the pubcaster's media solutions will depart in early 2020 to pursue outside opportunities.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
3 hours ago
Jean Mongeau

The GM and CRO of the pubcaster’s media solutions will depart in early 2020 to pursue outside opportunities.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN