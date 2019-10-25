Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for October 15 to 21, 2019
Stranger Things takes the top spot, followed by The Boys at #2, while Letterkenny cracks the list at #5.
On the Top 10 Digital Original list, Stranger Things (Netflix) and The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) continued to stay strong for the week of Oct. 15 to 21. Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu), meanwhile, climbed the chart to #5, attracting an average of 2,404,484 demand expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 4,934,472 avg. demand expressions
2. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 2,725,514
3. Titans (Netflix): 2,690,883
4. Big Mouth (Netflix): 2,481,779
5. Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu): 2,404,484
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,138,959
7. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 1,968,146
8. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 1,957,099
9. Lucifer (Netflix): 1,841,162
10. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix): 1,782,205
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 4,934,472 avg. demand expressions
2. Saturday Night Live: 4,467,197
3. The Walking Dead: 4,166,525
4. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,768,556
5. Breaking Bad: 3,677,862
6. Game Of Thrones: 3,519,023
7. Steven Universe: 3,341,813
8. The Good Place: 3,313,436
9. American Horror Story: 3,286,970
10. The Flash: 3,138,015
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of October 15 to 21, 2019.