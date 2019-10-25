Alberta budget reveals ‘catastrophic’ cuts to film industry funding

Alberta's UCP government revealed a 66% cut in production funding for 2020/21 as it begins to lay out the plan to replace its grant program for a tax credit system.
By Kelly Townsend
44 mins ago
Edmonton-

Alberta’s UCP government revealed a 66% cut in production funding for 2020/21 as it begins to lay out the plan to replace its grant program for a tax credit system.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN