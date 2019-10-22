Northern Ontario post-production to grow with new partnership

The Stratagem Group has inked a deal with Canadore College to take on management of its post-production space and develop new facilities.
By Kelly Townsend
14 mins ago
Canadore College

The Stratagem Group has inked a deal with Canadore College to take on management of its post-production space and develop new facilities.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN