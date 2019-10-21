Will U.S. studios license less content as streaming wars heat up?
Corus' Doug Murphy said U.S. players will continue to license content to Canadian companies, despite concerns they will withhold shows for their own OTT services.
Corus’ Doug Murphy said U.S. players will continue to license content to Canadian companies, despite concerns they will withhold shows for their own OTT services.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN