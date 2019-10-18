U.S. production on the rise in B.C. after two-year drop: report
Toronto numbers in 2018/19 remain steady in the meantime, while the majority of new productions in Canada came from digital platforms, according to a new study from FilmLA,
Toronto numbers in 2018/19 remain steady in the meantime, while the majority of new productions in Canada came from digital platforms, according to a new study from FilmLA,
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN