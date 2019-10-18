KOTV, Radio-Canada sell sketch format to France

French prodco R&G Productions signed a licensing agreement to produce a local version of Radio-Canada comedy show 14 Thousand Million Things to Know.
By Kelly Townsend
28 mins ago
14-million-things-cbc

