In brief: Eagle Vision project up for Shorty Award prizes

Plus: Whistler unveils its Indigenous Filmmaker Fellowship and Power Pitch finalists, while Rogers makes a request to the CRTC to bring a new channel to Canada.
By Playback Staff
6 hours ago
mmiwg-02

Plus: Whistler unveils its Indigenous Filmmaker Fellowship and Power Pitch finalists, while Rogers makes a request to the CRTC to bring a new channel to Canada.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN