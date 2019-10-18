In brief: Eagle Vision project up for Shorty Award prizes
Plus: Whistler unveils its Indigenous Filmmaker Fellowship and Power Pitch finalists, while Rogers makes a request to the CRTC to bring a new channel to Canada.
Plus: Whistler unveils its Indigenous Filmmaker Fellowship and Power Pitch finalists, while Rogers makes a request to the CRTC to bring a new channel to Canada.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN