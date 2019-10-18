Corus returns to growth in 2019
A resurgence in TV ad spend propelled yearly revenues to $1.69 billion, while Doug Murphy also discussed the evolution of its specialty portfolio and its direct-to-consumer offering StackTV.
A resurgence in TV ad spend propelled yearly revenues to $1.69 billion, while Doug Murphy also discussed the evolution of its specialty portfolio and its direct-to-consumer offering StackTV.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN