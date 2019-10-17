Netflix bounces back in Q3, adds 6.8M global subs

Following a slow second quarter in which it posted U.S. subscriber declines for the first time, Netflix rebounded with growth in both the U.S. and international markets.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
netflix-image

