Linear wins in Canada, but viewership lags behind U.S.

eMarketer's annual Global Media Intelligence report indicates that Canadians watch less TV, both on linear and digital, than nearby markets.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
3 hours ago
tv-remote-unsplash

eMarketer’s annual Global Media Intelligence report indicates that Canadians watch less TV, both on linear and digital, than nearby markets.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: