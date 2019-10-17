Hulu, Sky, ARTE buy White Pine’s new Margaret Atwood doc

Directed by Nancy Lang and Peter Raymont, the documentary about the novelist, poet and environmental activist is set to make its world premiere next month.
By Lauren Malyk
6 hours ago
2. Margaret Atwood _A Word After a Word After a Word

Directed by Nancy Lang and Peter Raymont, the documentary about the novelist, poet and environmental activist is set to make its world premiere next month.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN