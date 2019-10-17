Hulu, Sky, ARTE buy White Pine’s new Margaret Atwood doc
Directed by Nancy Lang and Peter Raymont, the documentary about the novelist, poet and environmental activist is set to make its world premiere next month.
Directed by Nancy Lang and Peter Raymont, the documentary about the novelist, poet and environmental activist is set to make its world premiere next month.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN