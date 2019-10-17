Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for October 8 to 14, 2019
Stranger Things stays strong at #1, while Letterkenny cracks the top 10 digital original chart.
Stranger Things (Netflix) continues to dominate at #1 on the Digital Original and Overall TV Show charts. Meanwhile, Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu) nabs the #9 spot on the Digital Original list.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 5,430,376 avg. demand expressions
2. Titans (Netflix): 2,966,978
3. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 2,837,540
4. Big Mouth (Netflix): 2,677,055
5. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,121,740
6. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,119,985
7. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,077,712
8. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix): 2,001,047
9. Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu): 1,835,859
10. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 1,814,394
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 5,430,376 avg. demand expressions
2. Saturday Night Live: 5,228,161
3. The Walking Dead: 4,190,918
4. Game Of Thrones: 3,708,773
5. Steven Universe: 3,506,548
6. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,455,141
7. The Good Place: 3,448,816
8. American Horror Story: 3,367,423
9. Breaking Bad: 3,367,423
10. South Park: 3,340,833
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of October 8 to 14, 2019.