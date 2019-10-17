eOne shareholders approve Hasbro deal

More than 99.9% of the votes cast were in favour of the $5.3-billion transaction, which is still subject to a number of other closing conditions.
By Jordan Pinto
5 hours ago
eOne

More than 99.9% of the votes cast were in favour of the $5.3-billion transaction, which is still subject to a number of other closing conditions.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN